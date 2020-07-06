Bank of Japan to project economic recovery in report next week, say sources By

© . A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo



TOKYO () – The Bank of Japan is expected to roughly maintain its view the economy will gradually recover later this year from the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, sources familiar with the central bank’s thinking say, even as fears of a second wave of infections cloud the outlook.

The economic views, from the BOJ’s quarterly report due next week, will heighten the chances the central bank will keep monetary policy steady at its rate review on July 14-15, after having ramped up stimulus in March and April.

But the BOJ’s report is expected to warn that risks to the outlook are extremely high, including a second wave of infections that could delay any recovery in global and Japanese growth, the four sources told .