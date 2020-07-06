August Alsina Responds To Backlash: A Tower Of Truth Can Never Fall!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

August Alsina is speaking out following the backlash of his controversial interview last week with Angela Yee — he says he’s telling the truth.

“God said, We may grow weary and tired fighting in the fire, but we shall NOT be burned! The journey to freedom is a deeply complex, tricky, and turbulent road to tow; yet very necessary,” his post begins.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR