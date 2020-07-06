August Alsina Responds To Backlash: A Tower Of Truth Can Never Fall!!

August Alsina is speaking out following the backlash of his controversial interview last week with Angela Yee — he says he’s telling the truth.

“God said, We may grow weary and tired fighting in the fire, but we shall NOT be burned! The journey to freedom is a deeply complex, tricky, and turbulent road to tow; yet very necessary,” his post begins.

Truth & Transparency makes us uncomfortable, yes, but i can’t apologize for that. A tower of truth can never fall, only a tower of lies can do that. My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS. & I make room and have acceptance for your thoughts and opinions, regardless if I agree or not, you have that freedom to feel WHATEVER it is u feel because when you’re at TRUE peace, all of the noise and chatter becomes that of a whisper,” he continued.

Last week, Alsina spoke out about his alleged affair with Jada Pinkett Smith and also claimed that her husband, Will Smith, gave him permission.

Will denied doing so.