August Alsina Insists He’s Not Lying Despite Jada’s Denial: Everyone Got Courtesy Calls

Instagram/WENN

Taking to his Instagram account, the 27-year-old singer says that even though truth and transparency makes people uncomfortable, he ‘can’t apologize for that.’

August Alsina has given his response after both Will and Jada Pinkett Smith shut down the claims he made during his infamous interview with Angela Yee. Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, July 3, the 27-singer-old singer insisted he was telling the truth and that everyone got courtesy calls before the interview was conducted.

Even though he didn’t name names in his post, August hinted that he didn’t lie in the interview by saying, “Truth & Transparency makes us uncomfortable, yes, but i can’t apologize for that. A tower of truth can never fall, only a tower of lies can do that. My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own.” He went on telling his followers that he never hoped that his followers would accept what he said because he simply “want the chains off & I’m willing to DIE getting there.”

Concluding his lengthy post, August hinted that Jada and Will knew what he was going to talk about in his interview with Angela. “No one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance. Wishing Everyone Big Love!” so the “Nunya” singer said.

<br />

August and the Smith couple became a hot topic on social media after the latter revealed during a chat with Angela that he and Jada used to date while she is still married to her actor husband. The “Kissin’ on My Tattoos” singer also claimed that Will Smith actually knew about their relationship and even gave them his blessings. However, both Jada and Will denied his claims.

Jada herself recently broke her social media silence and appeared to hint that she would directly address the matter on her Facebook show “Red Table Talk“. She said on her Twitter account, “There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table.”