Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Tests Positive For COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases climb in Georgia, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reveals that the pandemic has now hit home for her.

In a tweet Monday evening, Bottoms announced that she has tested positive for the virus but is currently not experiencing any symptoms.

Earlier in the day, Bottoms held a press conference to discuss a violent weekend in Atlanta following several shootings including that of an 8-year-old black girl. Another victim happens to be DC Young Fly’s cousin.

Just hours after she talked to her city, Bottoms revealed her diagnosis.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive” Bottoms tweeted.

CNN also reports that Bottoms’ husband tested positive for coronavirus as well.

Despite Georgia being one of the first states to reopen a majority of its businesses and venues, Bottoms has been adamant about her citizens staying safe and has stressed the importance of social distancing.

Bottoms was praised back in April for standing up to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp when he reopened the state, urging Atlanta residents to stay at home anyway.

Months later, Bottoms is now dealing with the virus herself.

She told MSNBC she and her husband decided to get tested because her husband was sleeping more than normal.

“It’s a shock,” Bottoms said, noting that she initially thought her husband’s symptoms were due to allergies. “It leaves me at a loss for words.”

She added that she has no idea where or how they were exposed.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

