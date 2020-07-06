Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Husband’s COVID-19 Diagnoses Leave Her at ‘Loss for Words’

Instagram

The 60th Mayor of Atlanta says she and her husband Derek Bottoms got tested for coronavirus because he had been sleeping since Thursday, but they have no symptoms.

Coronavirus doesn’t spare anyone, not even Keisha Lance Bottoms who has been fiercely fighting the spread of the virus in Atlanta. The Atlanta mayor announced on Monday, July 6 that she and her husband tested positive for COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” so the 50-year-old Democrat tweeted on late Monday. Speaking to MSNBC, she said that she decided her family members should get tested again because her husband “literally has been sleeping since Thursday, which is just not like him.”

The positive diagnoses came as “a shock” to Keisha, because she and her family have been very diligent about wearing masks and washing their hands. “It leaves me for a loss for words because I think it really speaks to how contagious this virus is,” she shared.

“We’ve taken all of the precautions that you can possibly take. We wear masks, we’re very thoughtful about washing our hands, I have no idea when and where we were exposed,” she went on noting how serious they have been taking the precautions. Keisha added that the only symptoms she and her husband have been experienced are those similar to allergies they have.

A day before announcing she tested positive for coronavirus, Keisha hosted a press conference filled with a room full of police, two Atlanta City Council members, media and family members of 8-year-old shooting victim Secoriea Turner.

She wore a mask, but removed it to address the death of Secoriea which happened on Saturday, July 4 during a protest near the Wendy’s amid protest in the aftermath of Rayshard Brooks police killing last month. Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant also spoke at the microphone.

Keisha was an early and vocal supporter of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the 2020 election. She has since emerged as a potential vice presidential running mate in his presidential bid.