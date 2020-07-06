Artist of the Week: Teyana Taylor

The ‘We Got Love’ singer is celebrating her people, culture, career and family while soaring high on the Billboard albums charts with her third studio album.

Teyana Taylor is undoubtedly one of the striking talents in today’s music industry. She first grabbed attention at 15 as Beyonce Knowles‘ choreographer and, 14 years later, the G.O.O.D Music artist grows to become an imposing new figure in the game.

The brunette beauty placed all her three albums at the top 3 on Billboard Hot R&B chart with her latest record “The Album” peaking at No. 1. It also marked her highest-charting album on Billboard Hot 200, bowing at No. 8 with 32,000 equivalent album units earned.

She released her third effort on Juneteenth as a celebration of her people and career. “I personally felt like it was only right,” she explained, “because it’s a celebration for my culture and my people, to show that no matter what we go through, we always pull through.”

The 29-year-old singer/songwriter cried her heart out in one of the ballad anthems called “Still” featuring her little daughter Junie. “It took me maybe a couple of days to record ‘Still’ alone,” she revealed before adding, “This is me. This is my truth.”

She went through every emotion and it was reflected not only in her music but also videos. She celebrated one of the greatest black music icons Michael Jackson in “Bare Wit Me”, paid homage to younger generation in “Made It”, and shared her family joy as she announced her pregnancy in “Wake Up Love”.

The album has a total of 23 songs which gave her an ample opportunity to explore her creativity without restrain, something that she didn’t enjoy in her previous album. “When people hear the album, they will understand what my frustration was with K.T.S.E.,” she says. “Trying to put a lot of emotions through seven songs is tough. So now to have a full album, 23 songs, you get to literally express yourself and every single part of you.”