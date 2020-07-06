Amazon.com Stock Rises 3% By .com

© . Amazon.com Stock Rises 3%



.com – Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) Stock rose by 3.10% to trade at $2,979.76 by 10:04 (14:04 GMT) on Monday on the NASDAQ exchange.

The volume of Amazon.com shares traded since the start of the session was 1.07M. Amazon.com has traded in a range of $2,931.19 to $2,980.60 on the day.

The stock has traded at $2,979.9199 at its highest and $2,635.0100 at its lowest during the past seven days.