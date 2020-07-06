Amara La Negra Removes Afro Wig & Unveils Giant Forehead – Twitter Reacts!

Amara La Negra showed fans what she looks like, without makeup or her famous afro wig. And the response on Twitter has been largely negative, MTO News has learned.
Here’s what Amara typically looks like:
Amara had been lying to her fans for years – claiming that the afro was her “natural” hair. Second, in the image, Amara claimed that she was not wearing any makeup. But if you look closely, the reality star is clearly wearing a bronze color foundation.
Lastly, fans were surprised at how large Amara’s forehead was.
Here are some of the comments:
Why is her hairline pushed back so far?
Y’all don’t see the bronzer lol?
Are we sure that she doesn’t just have a big ass forehead? Her hairline, while VERY high, doesn’t look broken or damaged to my eye.
The forehead y’all, the forehead. She has got to stop gluing wigs down because her edges have flew all the way to the other side of the United States. Jesus be some castor oil.
:”No makeup” but has on foundation, lashes, and colored contacts. LOL.