Akshay Kumar applauds the move by CRPF, BSF and SSB to recruit transgenders.



Officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have decided to recruit members of the transgender community into their workforce. This indeed is big news for the community which has suffered a lot of inequality over the years. Akshay Kumar took to his social media to acknowledge this action and applaud it.

When the news came out on social media, Akshay Kumar soon tweeted about it and added, ‘Brilliant news! Now that’s a progressive move by the government in the right direction. I hope the rest of the occupations in the country follow suit.’ Well, while the decision itself is a big move, Akshay Kumar encouraging other sectors too to follow the footsteps is a reminder which has come at the right time.





Check out the superstar’s tweet here.

Brilliant news! Now that’s a progressive move by the government in the right direction. I hope rest of the occupations in the country follow suit. https://t.co/r7tEWFR7JD

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 5, 2020







Akshay Kumar has always helped the transgender community. The actor, earlier this year, had donated Rs 1.5 crore to the transgender community to build a home for their members in Chennai. The actor is playing the lead role in the South remake of Kanchana, titled Laxxmi Bomb, where he will be seen playing a man possessed by a transgender’s ghost. In the first look of the film, he’s seen in a saree and in the latest poster he’s seen wearing bangles and is shown in a dramatic dance pose wearing a saree. The film will release directly on OTT.