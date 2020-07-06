Actors Over 90 Who Gave Amazing Performances

1.
Norman Lloyd, who was a couple of months shy of 100 when he filmed 2015’s hit Trainwreck.
Norman worked with Charlie Chaplin, Orson Welles, and Alfred Hitchcock early in his career. Later, he was in Dead Poet’s Society and St. Elsewhere.
2.
Cicely Tyson, who was 94 when she most recently played Ophelia on How to Get Away With Murder in 2019.
Cicely — who started her acting career in 1951 — was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar in 1972 for her role in the critically acclaimed hit Sounder.
3.
Carl Reiner, who was 97 years old when he provided the voice for Carl Reineroceros in 2019’s Toy Story 4.
Carl created and starred in the 1960s’ The Dick Van Dyke Show and directed 1979’s The Jerk with Steve Martin. Later, he appeared in the Ocean’s film series.
4.
Betty White, who was 93 when she finished playing Elka Ostrovsky on Hot in Cleveland in 2015.
In 1953, Betty became the first woman to produce a TV sitcom, Life With Elizabeth, which she also starred in. Later, she starred on the classic sitcoms The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls.
5.
Earl Cameron, who was 92 when he appeared in Christopher Nolan’s 2010 film, Inception.
Earl, upon making his film debut in 1951’s Pool of London, became one of the first Black actors to star in a British film. He later costarred in the Bond film Thunderball and on TV shows like Doctor Who.
6.
Lillian Gish, who was 93 when she played Sarah in 1987’s The Whales of August.
Lillian — who was born in 1893 — made her film debut in 1912 and reigned as one of the top silent-film stars for the next two decades. She was given an Honorary Academy Award in 1971 for her contributions to film.
7.
Dick Van Dyke, who was 91 when he played Mr. Dawes Jr. in 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns.
Dick starred in The Dick Van Dyke Show, which ran from 1961 to 1966, and the classic movies Bye Bye Birdie and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. More recently, he appeared in the Night at the Museum films.
8.
Gloria Stuart, who was 93 when she appeared in Wim Wenders’ 2004 film, Land of Plenty.
Gloria signed a contract with Universal shortly after graduating from college and went on to star in 40-plus films in the ’30s, including The Invisible Man and two opposite Shirley Temple. Later in life, she returned to acting and starred as “old” Rose Calvert in Titanic.
9.
George Burns, who was 98 years old when he played 100-year-old comedian Milt Lackey in 1994’s Radioland Murders.
George and his wife, Gracie Allen, went from vaudeville performers to film stars in the late ’20s. For years they thrived together as a comic duo in film, TV, and radio. Later, after Gracie’s death, George starred in 1975’s The Sunshine Boys, winning for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards.
10.
Angela Lansbury, who was 91 when she played the Balloon Lady in Mary Poppins Returns.
An 18-year-old Angela made her film debut in 1944’s acclaimed Gaslight, for which she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards. She went on to be a star of film, the stage (she’s won five Tonys) and television (she starred for years on Murder, She Wrote).
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.