

David Livingston / Getty Images



Carl appeared in Toy Story 4 alongside three other comedy legends of his generation: his best friend, Mel Brooks (Melephant Brooks), then 92; Carol Burnett (Chairol Burnett), then 86; and Betty White (Bitey White), then 97.

Carl didn’t just do voices in his nineties — he also played Betty White’s love interest Max Miller on Hot in Cleveland and appeared on Parks and Recreation.