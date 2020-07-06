Aamir Khan to shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha in Kargil?



Aamir Khan is without a doubt a powerhouse of talent. Aamir is known to delve deep into his characters and never fails to impress the audience with his efforts to nail his character. Aamir will next be seen in the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Titled Laal Singh Chaddha the film’s shooting had begun before the lockdown. The next schedule of the film was expected to be shot in Ladakh. However, the latest reports claim that due to the growing tension between India and China, Aamir has decided to call off the schedule and shift it to Kargil after discussing it with the makers. The film is being directed by Advait Chandan.



A source told a leading daily, “Given the current scenario, shooting in Ladakh is out of the question. So, Aamir, Advait and the top brass at the studio are considering shifting the venue to Kargil. The final call will be taken in the coming weeks.”



The source added, “He (Aamir) also pointed out that some countries that opened up are now experiencing a second wave of the virus. Though a significant portion of the movie remains to be filmed, the creators and the studio have unanimously decided to exercise caution and hold off the shoot for now.” We are super excited to watch Aamir and Kareena together again on the big screen, what about you?