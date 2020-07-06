’90 Day Fiance’ Star Rosemarie Recalls First Meeting With Big Ed: ‘He Smelled Sour’

TLC

In an episode of ’90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back!’, the Phillipines native shades her ex-partner, ‘He smelled sour and maybe it’s because of mayo in his hair.’

“90 Day Fiance” viral couple, Rosemarie Vega and Big Ed, might have broken things up, but it doesn’t mean Rose has run out of things to say about her former partner. In a recent episode of “90 Day Fiance: B90 Strikes Back!”, the Philippines native recalled their first meeting in her native country, and her first impression on him was far from the word good.

During the episode, Rose was reading a fan’s post that mocked Ed for not freshening himself up in the airport while waiting for his then-partner to pick him up. In response to this, the single mom said, “Ed did not fresh up when we met. He smelled sour and maybe it’s because of mayo in his hair.” For your reminder, Ed once confessed to putting mayo on his hair to look young.

Meanwhile, Ed claimed that he was simply trying to be out in the open because the two never discussed where they were going to meet up. Explaining her side of the story, Rose admitted to feeling hungry so she decided to stop by McDonald’s to grab some bite. She didn’t seem to be sorry at all for making Ed wait for her as she grinned while saying that.

Elsewhere in the episode, Ed also used this chance to shade Rose when the latter mentioned how important it was for Ed to give her two children. “We never talked about two kids. We had talked about you wanting a daughter one time, and you never brought it up again,” he said. “You never brought it up again. And then you threw this on my face. So I’m going to call bulls**t.”





Rose and Ed appeared on “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days”. The two called it quits after arguing about their contrasting views on having children.