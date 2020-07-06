6ix9ine Surrounded by Scantily-Clad Women in Steamy ‘Yaya’ Music Video

Filmed in a non-social-distanced area, the visuals sees the rainbow-haired rapper being surrounded by scantily-clad women who suggestively shake both their booties and boobs.

6ix9ine has been on the roll ever since his early prison release. Following his two new singles, the controversial rapper unleashed another single entitled “Yaya” alongside its music video. However, this time around, he’s spitting his bars in Spanish.

Filmed in a non-social-distanced area, the visuals sees 6ix9ine being surrounded by scantily-clad women who suggestively shake both their booties and boobs. It also features a lot of milk as the rainbow-haired hip-hop star raps, “I needed a girl like that/ To put my hand in her skirt/ It’s obvious that she’s no saint/ Like me, she’s got a taste for evil.”

“Yaya” follows 6ix9ine’s previously-released singles “Gooba” and “Trollz”, the latter of which featured Nicki Minaj and went on top the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. However, in the following week, the song plummeted to No. 34 and thus marked the biggest fall for a No. 1 debut in the chart’s history. The record was previously held by The Weeknd, whose song “Heartless” went from No. 1 to No. 15.

Besides releasing new songs, 6ix9ine has been caught in some controversies ever since he was released from prison early. The most notable one was that one time when he claimed that Billboard unfairly boosted Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande‘s “Stuck With You” over “Gooba”, depriving him of a No. 1 single. He also asserted that an unnamed entity who is managed by Ariana and Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun, purchased 60,000 units at the last minute using 6 credit cards.

Ariana was quick to hit back, writing, “to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason…..), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself. be grateful you’re even here. that people want to listen to u at all. it’s a blessed position to be in. i’ve had a lot of ‘almost number ones’ in my career and i never said a goddamn thing because I FEEL GRATEFUL TO EVEN BE HERE. TO WANT TO BE HEARD AT ALL …. and you should feel that way too. congratulations to all my talented a** peers in the top ten this week. even number 3.”