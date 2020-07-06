50 Cent Trolls T.I. for Challenging Him to ‘Verzuz’ Battle

WENN/Instagram

Despite the ridicule, Tip is persistent as he shares another Instagram video in which he tells Fiddy, ‘Bring out the s**t with you. Show me, n***a. Show me, I’m crazy.’

T.I. has the best birthday present for his rival 50 Cent, who turned 45 on Monday, July 6. Taking to his Instagram account, Tip wished Fiddy a happy birthday in addition to challenging him to bring his music catalogue to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s “Verzuz” song battle.

“For your birthday, I offer you a challenge, sir,” Tip said in a video that he share on Monday. “Pull your a** up with 20 of your records, sit across from me, and get this work, man.”

“But, I understand if you don’t want to answer to that challenge. Because last time you got challenged Kanye West dusted your a** off, so, you might not wanna do that. Well, guess who ain’t scared of your mothaf***in’ a**, 50?” he went on saying, referencing to the “Clash of the Titans” episode of BET’s 106 & Park featuring Kanye and Fofty as they discussed their respective albums “Graduation” and “Curtis” which were released at the same time.

T.I. also invited Fif to bring the records with Dr. Dre, Eminem and G-Unit. “Look man pull up. Pull on up. Bring your a** on that. Bring your records, bring your hit records with you. You and Dr. Dre and Eminem and G-Unit, bring y’all a** on that. C’mon and see the king,” he challenged.

As an active social media user, Fiddy quickly caught wind of Tip’s post. Sharing a screenshot of an article about his rival’s challenge, the “Power” actor/creator wrote in the caption, “yo somebody passed TI the weed they gave smokey in Friday. LOL.” He referenced to a scene in the 1995 cult classic film starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker.

In response to Fiddy’s reaction to his challenge, Tip uploaded another video in which he said, “Bring out the s**t with you. Show me, n***a. Show me, I’m crazy. Been waiting for somebody to put me on my place. … Come on, man!” He added, “I want all that smoke.”

He then asked his rival to set the date for the battle. Concluding the clip, he said, “Enjoy your birthday!”