50 Cent Roasts DJ Clue For Not Playing Pop Smoke’s New Music!!

DJ Clue found himself on 50 Cent’s bad side for refusing to play music from Pop Smoke’s new posthumous album — and took to Instagram to air him out.

Fif says Clue’s boycott is because he didn’t get the scoop on the record.

“This fool @djclue got in his feelings, and said he not playing POP Smoke new joint because he didn’t get the record first.👀F*CK YOU CLUE, you don’t mean sh*t! @funkflex been kicking your ass up and down the street for years you little retard,” he wrote.

“I done sold 30 million records you think i give a f*ck if you play my music 🤨is you stupid, is you dumb? 🤔Nothing crazy just a lower case L You know the vibes n*gga.😠” he continued.

On the same day, Clue posted an image of him algonside with Pop Smoke, the caption read, “We Planned This @RealPopSmoke @Power1051 Takeover 2 Weeks Ago..Hope Ya’ll Enjoy It.. You’ll Be Hearing Pop Smoke All Day With Us..Tune In..You Don’t Wanna Miss It ! If You Missed 12 Noon.. We’re Playing It at 5pm & During My Show At 9pm..Tune In!!! Power1051fm.Com or @iheartradio App To Stream It Live! #RipPopSmoke”

So did 50 Cent jump the gun?