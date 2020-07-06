50 Cent Roasts DJ Clue For Not Playing Pop Smoke’s New Music!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

DJ Clue found himself on 50 Cent’s bad side for refusing to play music from Pop Smoke’s new posthumous album — and took to Instagram to air him out.

Fif says Clue’s boycott is because he didn’t get the scoop on the record.

“This fool @djclue got in his feelings, and said he not playing POP Smoke new joint because he didn’t get the record first.👀F*CK YOU CLUE, you don’t mean sh*t! @funkflex been kicking your ass up and down the street for years you little retard,” he wrote.

