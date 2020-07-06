5 fabulous character looks of Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is truly a treat to watch on the big screen. The way he emotes on the big screen makes the audience feel extremely close to the character. Ranveer is known to play any character with utmost precision and dedication. He has done several different characters over the years and with each film, he manages to impress the audience a little more. He stepped into Bollywood in 2010 in Yash Raj Films’ Band Baaja Baaraat as a flamboyant Delhi boy and made his way into the hearts of millions effortlessly.
Ranveer has not just wowed everyone with his performances in the films but his looks as well. A character look is an important part of how convincing the character looks on the big screen and Ranveer has managed to nail it several times now. On his 35th birthday today, we thought about listing out the character looks of Ranveer that were a cherry on the top as he took on the big screen with his performance.
Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela – 2013
Character – Ram
The bratty, brash and rugged Ram ruled over the hearts of the audience instantly. His chiselled physique and ethnic Gujarati attire in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film added so much more to the character. Whether it was the vibrant colours or traditional prints, this look was a total winner.
Dil Dhadakne Do – 2015
Character – Kabir Mehra
The spoilt and confused yet caring and kindhearted Kabir Mehra was a happy treat for the audience. Ranveer’s look in the film was modern chic. Playing with monotones and stripes, the looks given to Ranveer in this film were elegant, stylish and urban. Kabir’s style was effortless yet uber-cool and went well with his ‘chill guy’ character in the film.
Bajirao Mastani – 2015
Character – Bajirao
Ranveer Singh nailed his act as Bajirao Ballal who was credited to expand the Maratha empire. His bald look became a rage among the audience. The actor shaved his head for the role and kept a handlebar moustache which went perfectly well with his character. From heavy sherwanis to flared kurtas, the actor flaunted every look with the utmost ease.
Padmaavat – 2018
Character – Allaudin Khilji
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s masterpiece brought to the limelight Ranveer in a never-seen-before avatar. Playing a negative character, Ranveer’s look in this film was majestic, evil and intimidating. Long locks, unkempt beard, light lenses and patchy work on heavy fabrics summed up the character look. Ranveer left the audience wounded with wonder with his character look in this one and gave a power-packed performance too.
Gully Boy – 2019
Character – Murad
Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy was a blockbuster. Ranveer’s act as a rapper from the streets was on point. However, his character look added so much value to the film too. Ranveer in basic oversized T-shirts and worn-out denim with kohl in his eyes made his way smoothly into every heart that watched him on the big screen. Murad’s innocence radiated through his body language for sure, but his character look in Gully Boy too became a hit along with the film’s songs and dialogues.