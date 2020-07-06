3 Officers Fired For Making Fun Of Elijah McClain’s Death

Bradley Lamb
Three police officers who were caught mocking the death of Elijah McClain’s death have been fired.

The officers were seen laughing and grinning in selfies they took last October near a memorial that had been set up in McClain’s memory. In another pic, one officer has another in a chokehold — both grinning as the third stands in the background, also smiling.

