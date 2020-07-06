3 Officers Fired For Making Fun Of Elijah McClain’s Death

Three police officers who were caught mocking the death of Elijah McClain’s death have been fired.

The officers were seen laughing and grinning in selfies they took last October near a memorial that had been set up in McClain’s memory. In another pic, one officer has another in a chokehold — both grinning as the third stands in the background, also smiling.

The officers have been identified as Erica Marrero, Kyle Dittrich and Jaron Jones.

“While the allegations of this internal affairs case are not criminal, it is a crime against humanity and decency,” Chief Vanessa Wilson said at a news conference. “To even think about doing such a thing is beyond comprehension and it’s reprehensible. It shows a lack of morals, values and integrity, and a judgment that I can no longer trust to allow them to wear this badge.”

Chief Wilson continued, “I am disgusted to my core,” apologizing several times to McClain’s family during the news conference.