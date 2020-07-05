Yes, “Maskne” Is Now a Real Skin Issue: How to Prevent and Treat Face Mask-Related Breakouts

“Botched” Dr. Paul Nassif’s Summer Skincare Tips

As if 2020 wasn’t difficult enough, we have a new skin issue to possibly contend with: “maskne.”

A combination of masks and acne, some are finding themselves dealing with breakouts caused by wearing face masks and protective coverings when they go out in public spaces amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to protect themselves and others. And if you have to travel, you could be covering your face for hours at a time, which yes, can totally wreak havoc on your skin.

To help better understand what is causing these new breakouts, and, more importantly, how to treat and prevent them, we spoke to Olga Lorencin, a celebrity esthetician who counts Halle Berry, Zoe Kravitz, Emily Blunt and Eva Mendes among her star clients, about “maskne.”

The good news? Breakouts caused by the masks are no different than any other flare-ups you may experience, with Lorencin assuring us, “A breakout is a breakout! I don’t think they are particularly different than any other breakout one would have.”