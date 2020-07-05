Woman stabbed to death and man left fighting for life after incident at London hotel

A woman has died after being found with serious injuries at a hotel in Greenwich, London.

A man – who Met Police officers believe was known to the woman – fell from a height while emergency services were at the scene.

He has been taken to hospital under police guard and his condition is being treated as life-threatening.

Photographs shared on social media show a broken window five storeys up the Holiday Inn hotel.

A local, who did not want to be named, passed the scene while jogging and said emergency services gathered on a ledge on the second floor.







(Image: Getty)



“As I understand the guy was still on the ground there,” the witness told the PA news agency.

“I think there were three ambulances, three police cars and one ambulance helicopter and one fire brigade… this is around 11.10am.”

Scotland Yard said they do not believe anybody else was involved in the incident and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

The hotel’s general manager Umar Khattak, 38, said the man and woman involved in the incident checked in on Saturday.







(Image: Google Maps)



While the hotel has been open during the pandemic to NHS staff at the nearby Nightingale hospital, Saturday was the first day it was open to non-key workers, Mr Khattak said.

He told PA: “We don’t know exactly what happened. I was at home when I got a call from a staff member.

“There was some noise coming from the room and we had received calls from different guests about it. They said there was shouting.”

Mr Khattak said police were called and officers moved all guests out of the fifth floor.

“We still don’t know what exactly happened,” he added. “I was not allowed into the hotel (by police) when I arrived.

“The fifth floor and second floor are sealed off at the moment.”

The second floor looks out on to the ledge where the man is believed to have fallen, Mr Khattak said.

Police were still at the scene on Sunday evening, although guests were still allowed into the hotel, which was at 20% occupancy.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Police were called to the Holiday Inn Bugsby’s Way SE10 at 10:02hrs on Sunday, 5 July to a report of a woman stabbed.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a woman was found suffering serious injuries. She was declared dead at the scene.

“Formal identification awaits. Police are working to inform next of kin.

“While officers attended the incident, a man believed to be known to the woman, fell from height.

“He was taken to hospital, where he remains under the guard of officers. His condition is being treated as life-threatening.

“At this early stage, officers believe no one else is involved in the incident.

“A crime scene is in place and officers remain on scene.

“Detectives from Specialist Crime have launched an investigation, Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”