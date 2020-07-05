Wild-card factors bubbling to surface before NBA restart

Joakim Noah could be relevant again

The Clippers are loaded at every position but center. They have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, their do-everything wings, and Patrick Beverley at point guard for threes, D, and working referees. Marcus Morris, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell can all get buckets, and Landry Shamet and JaMychal Green are excellent role players. But they lack size, and have trouble guarding LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Enter 6-foot-11 Noah, who signed with the Clips before the pandemic. He’s an extra big body to throw at AD, especially if Ivica Zubac keeps fouling at a high rate. Noah has always had a rivalry with LeBron. In fact, it heated up this week when it came out that LeBron ignored his recruitment call in 2010 while Joakim toiled for the Bulls. Noah might be washed up, but he also might provide 12 crucial minutes a game versus the Lakers. Just don’t expect the refs to give him any calls.

The bubble may not be impermeable

FC Dallas, an MLS team, traveled to Orlando for the MLS Is Back tournament. Before it left, no one on the team tested positive. Since arriving in Florida, of its 27 players and a coach have tested positive for COVID.

This could certainly happen to the NBA despite all the safety protocols in place. And it’s not clear how many positive tests would make the season an unacceptable risk. The Nets and Nuggets already have closed their practice facilities because of positive tests among players and staff members.

Florida reported more than 10,000 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The NBA has protocols in place to isolate and treat players who test positive, but so did MLS. No matter how much players avoid each other’s hotel rooms and skip doubles ping pong when they’re off the court, playing basketball is always going to be a risk. And with workers coming and going from the Bubble -– not to mention bored players sneaking out -– the Bubble is not completely safe.

Strength of schedule could be huge

New Orleans has the easiest remaining schedule, which probably has nothing to do with Zion’s TV ratings. The Pelicans face only three current playoff teams, including the team they’re chasing, the Grizzlies, and their opponents’ combined winning percentage is under .500.

Then there’s Portland, whose remaining eight regular-season games are all against teams currently bound for the playoffs. The Trail Blazers have an uphill climb to the postseason, and they’ll have to make it without Trevor Ariza, who’s opting out.

In the East, Miami, currently seeded fourth, went from a creampuff schedule to the fourth-toughest slate of games in Orlando. Philly, currently seeded sixth, could easily overtake Miami in the last eight games, which would make ex-76er Jimmy Butler furious.

How will players recover from the illness?

Thankfully, many players who tested positive have been asymptomatic. But even for elite athletes, recovery is no guarantee. Rudy Gobert got sick in March, and he’s still feeling the effects of the virus. His sense of smell still has not fully returned. Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell also contracted the coronavirus, but until these guys play, we have no idea what the long-term health implications are.

Social justice

The NBA is painting “Black Lives Matter” on the courts, and has suggested players could put slogans on their jerseys in lieu of last names. That doesn’t seem like enough to satisfy players who’ve been out marching and organizing their own protests. Will we see protests during the anthem? Players demanding justice for Breonna Taylor during sideline interviews? And if the NBA doesn’t address players’ concerns about diversity in hiring and charitable contributions, could we see teams sit out a game?