Weather Service issues thunderstorm warning for Eastern Massachusetts

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

The National Weather Service has issued an alert for possible strong to severe thunderstorms scattered across Eastern Massachusetts Sunday afternoon.

The southeastern part of the state, including Boston, could be hit between noon and 3 p.m., said National Weather Service meteorologist Torry Gaucher, The northeastern part of the state could be affected later in the day.

