Weather Service issues thunderstorm warning for Eastern Massachusetts

The National Weather Service has issued an alert for possible strong to severe thunderstorms scattered across Eastern Massachusetts Sunday afternoon.

One of the culprits for severe #thunderstorms this afternoon across #MA #RI #CT is an area of strong winds over Ontario, Canada. These strong winds will likely cause some turbulence to aircraft but will also tilt storms and separate updrafts/downdrafts, increasing storm severity. pic.twitter.com/haXhsKsdl4 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 5, 2020

The southeastern part of the state, including Boston, could be hit between noon and 3 p.m., said National Weather Service meteorologist Torry Gaucher, The northeastern part of the state could be affected later in the day.