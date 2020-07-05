Home Business Vietnam’s Vingroup says produces first 5G smartphones under Vsmart brand By

HANOI () – Vietnam’s VinSmart, a unit of Vingroup, has produced its first 5G smartphones in cooperation with the U.S.’s Qualcomm (NASDAQ:), Vingroup said on Monday.

The model, Vsmart Aris 5G, is equipped with a Snapdragon 765G 5G module platform and a quantum security chip, the company said in a statement, adding that it also has a Super AMOLED 6.39″ display, 8GB RAM and a 4,000 mAh battery.

The company didn’t say when it planned to market the model, or how many units it intended to produce.

