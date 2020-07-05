(Video) Group Of Armed Protesters Take Over Stone Mountain Park, “We’re Here! Where The F-k Are You?”

On Saturday, a Black militia group led a protest at #StoneMountainPark, which is known to be the home of the largest confederate monument in the world and reportedly a popular gathering spot for the KKK. The armed protestors who exercised their 2nd amendment have since went viral.

It is reported that an estimated 400-1,000 members of “The Not F*cking Around Coalition” (NFAC) showed up to the park that’s located right outside of Atlanta.

According to @11alive, a member stated, “I want the heart of the Ku Klux Klan to hear me no matter where the f-k you are.” He continued, “I’m in your house. Where you at? You made a threat. We don’t threaten.”

The group of NFAC protestors walked around the park and was eventually escorted out by police.

Naomi Ruta–the woman who captured the event– wrote, “Some context: My family and I were going to Stone Mountain Park today and stumbled upon this protest. A little further down the road were Trump supporters on motorcycles with MAGA flags,” she tweeted. “To be able to see this happen at Stone Mountain-a monument built to honor the confederacy-on the 4th of July was extremely powerful.”

According to reports, the founder ran for president in 2016. On the ‘Official Grand Master Jay’ Instagram account, there are videos condemning white supremacy and demanding that Blacks be treated fairly. Many also say that the NFAC shares the same mindset as the Black Panther party.

