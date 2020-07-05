UNICEF Crypto Fund to Invest $100K in Humanitarian Blockchain Projects By Cointelegraph

UNICEF Crypto Fund to Invest $100K in Humanitarian Blockchain Projects
Over the past four years, the United Nations International Children’s Fund has been in startups applying open-source technology, hoping to make the world a better place, but is looking to step up its game even further now.
Cecilia Chapiro, an investment advisor at UNICEF Ventures, told Cointelegraph that UNICEF had launched its innovation fund in 2016 with the goal to support emerging technologies being built in developing countries. Since then, UNICEF has invested in over 50 startups across 35 countries. “We invest in technologies that have the potential to influence billions of people, especially children in emerging countries,” Chapiro said.
