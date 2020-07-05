UK Treasury, British Business Bank reviewing access to state-backed loan schemes

() – Britain’s Treasury and British Business Bank officials are reviewing access to state-backed loan schemes after the European Union relaxed state aid rules, The Daily Telegraph reported.
The report https:// citing Treasury sources, said it was likely that UK firms rejected for emergency help under the EU’s financial difficulty tests could reapply if the loan schemes were altered.
