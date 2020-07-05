U.K. may phase out Huawei technology from 5G networks this year

The U.K. may phase out Huawei equipment from its 5G network as soon as this year, due to security concerns.
A report from The Telegraph details that the U.K. Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) has revised its previous notion that the country could manage security risks posed by Huawei equipment in its 5G networks.
Sources told the publication that U.S. sanctions on the Chinese company will force it to use untrusted technology, which would make it hard for the U.K. to manage potential security risks.
Following the security reassessment from the GCHQ, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a policy change and begin to phase out the company’s technology.
Earlier this year in January, the U.K. granted Huawei a limited role in the deployment of its 5G networks despite pressure from the U.S. to ban the company from any involvement.
Johnson had said that Huawei would be allowed to participate in the “non-sensitive” parts of the deployment. He ruled that the Chinese company could not participate in more than 35 percent of the rollout.
This recent move by the U.K. government could impact Canada’s own decision regarding its Huawei 5G security review. Although Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said that the government will make a decision based on national interest, there isn’t any information on a potential timeline on when the decision will be made.
A recent survey conducted by the Angus Reid Institute found that 78 percent of Canadians believe that the federal government should not allow Huawei to participate in the deployment of 5G.
Source: The Telegraph Via: Engadget