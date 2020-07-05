Two People Fatally Shot At South Carolina Club Where Gucci Mane’s Artist Foogiano Was Performing

TSR Prayers Up: Two families are in mourning today following a deadly shooting at a South Carolina nightclub where Gucci Mane’s artist Foogiano had a concert late Saturday night.

One of the victims was believed to be a mother of two and the second victim was reportedly male. At least eight others were injured by the gunfire at Lavish Lounge in Greenville, according to CNN.

Though speculations about what prompted the shooting were not immediately confirmed by law enforcement officials, witnesses alleged the gunfire came from someone in Foogiano’s crew after someone in the crowd allegedly tried to snatch Foogiano’s chain.

People on social media started to call out Gucci Mane to hold Foogiano accountable for his alleged role in the shooting. Keep in mind, there are no suspects in custody and investigators remained on scene early this morning.

The Greenville Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol responded and found four gunshot victims inside, according to Greenville County Sheriff’s Lt. Jimmy Bolt. The officers did not fire their weapons, he said.

A dispatcher later learned that other victims were being taken to the hospital in personal vehicles, Bolt said.

The eight surviving victims were listed in “various conditions,” as of Sunday morning, according to Bolt.

The nightclub was hosting a “very, very, very, large crowd” for a concert when the shooting erupted, Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said.

“There’s a lot of shell casings inside,” Lewis said. “Everything is turned over. There are a few chairs in there, food on the floor, some bottles busted. You can tell somebody left in a hurry. There are some pretty large amounts of blood.”

Lewis said investigators were looking into whether members of the music group performing at the club were involved. Video on social media appears to point to at least two suspects, the sheriff said.

Early Sunday, Lavish Lounge posted a message to its social media accounts: “Due to the outcome of (tonight’s) event all future events have been postponed until further notice. We will update you as time progresses!!” It did not elaborate.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!