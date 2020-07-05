Toronto art lovers attend drive-in for socially distant Van Gogh exhibition

Organisers of a Van Gogh show in Toronto have had a novel idea: offering art lovers a drive-in option during the Coronavirus crisis.

As Canada’s largest city gradually comes out of lockdown, the exhibit began this week with two viewing areas in a huge Toronto warehouse: one area with social distancing circles on the ground for those who prefer viewing art on foot, and another for people in cars that can drive right into the building.

Viewing art from inside a car provides a safe experience for people who are physically fragile, fearful of the virus, or vulnerable.

The show was set up in collaboration with the creators of “Van Gogh, Starry Night” a hugely popular exhibition put on last year at l’Atelier des Lumieres in Paris.

The warehouse has space for up to 10 cars at a , which can park in designated spots.

Car engines must be turned off while the artworks are shown as they are accompanied by music. The paintings are positioned so people can see them through their windscreens.

The art hall for cars is fully booked for most of its dates until the end of the event on August 9.

The show will remain open to pedestrians through September.