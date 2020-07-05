Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Atlanta event | Tennis News





Frances Tiafoe has tested positive for COVID-19 and been forced to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup exhibition tournament in Atlanta.

The world No 81 had been playing in the All-American Team Cup, the first event in the US to allow fans to attend since the shutdown.

Tiafoe played in the first session on Friday and beat Sam Querrey in straight sets at the event in which the top eight American players are participating.

The 22-year-old Tiafoe had said after the match that he struggled to play in the heat and felt dizzy.

“Unfortunately, I tested positive late Friday for Covid-19 and have to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup special event in Atlanta this weekend,” Tiafoe said on Twitter.

“Over the past two months, I have been training in Florida and tested negative there as recently as a week ago.

“I am scheduled to have a second test early next week, but have already begun the quarantine protocol as advised by the medical staff here in Atlanta.”

Event director Eddie Gonzalez said Tiafoe was tested on arrival in Atlanta and that the American had passed daily temperature tests.

“Following his match, he was showing symptoms and was re-tested and tested positive,” Gonzalez said in a statement on the tournament’s official website. “Tiafoe has left the event site and will not participate in the remainder of the event.

“Upon learning this information, we immediately began deep cleaning and sanitising the event site, and enacted protocols in place for contact tracing and alerting individuals who may have been exposed.”

John Isner told critics of the All-American Team Cup to “stay in their basement” as he backed the Atlanta tournament’s plans to go ahead amid the pandemic.

The news comes after Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic all contracted the virus at an event in Belgrade last month.

