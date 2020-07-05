This week in pictures: post-lockdown party in Prague; arrests in Hong Kong; Russian referendum

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

This week, Germany took on the EU”s rotating six-month presidency.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered on Prague’s Charles Bridge to celebrate the end of the Czech Republic’s coronavirus crisis with a group dinner along a gigantic table set up on the historic landmark.

In Asia, around 370 protesters were arrested in Hong Kong, including 10 for breaching a new security law, according to police.

And Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could hold power until 2036 after voters overwhelmingly backed amending the constitution in a referendum tarnished by reports of pressure on voters and other irregularities.

This is how these and other stories of the week were captured by photojournalists around the world.

Angela Merkel welcomes Emmanuel Macron at the German government’s guest house Meseberg Castle in Gransee near Berlin ahead of Germany taking EU’s rotating six-month presidencyHayoung Jeon/AP Photo
Petr David Josek/AP Photo
Residents sit to dine on a 500 metre long table set on the medieval Charles Bridge, after restrictions were eased following the coronavirus pandemic in Prague, Czech RepublicPetr David Josek/AP Photo
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo
Britain’s Prince Charles, looks at a Gloucestershire Old Spot pig with her piglets during a visit to Cotswold Farm Park in Guiting Power near Cheltenham, England. 1 July 2020Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo
Vincent Yu/AP Photo
Police detain a protester after dispersing pepper spray during a protest in Causeway Bay before the annual handover to China march in Hong Kong. 1 July 2020.Vincent Yu/AP Photo
Francisco Seco/AP Photo
A man places a t-shirt with a portrait of deceased Congolese leader, Patrice Lumumba, over the bust of Belgium’s King Leopold II, vandalised with red paint in Ghent, BelgiumFrancisco Seco/AP Photo
Olivier Matthys/AP Photo
A man marches between two artists dressed in costume as they participate in celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of Congo’s independence from Belgium in Brussels, BelgiumOlivier Matthys/AP Photo
Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo
Supporters of former President Petro Poroshenko, accused of abuse of power, hold a poster mentioning ousted president Yanukovich and current president ZelenskyiEfrem Lukatsky/AP Photo
SAM YEH/AFP
An aerial view shows a tourist walking through a lotus pond in Shuangxi district, in New Taipei City, Taiwan. 2 July 2020SAM YEH/AFP
Achmad Ibrahim/AP Photo
Cloth vendors wearing face mask prepare for open their store at a market in Jakarta, Indonesia Tuesday, 30 June 2020Achmad Ibrahim/AP Photo
Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo
Teachers and students wear face masks and face shields to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as they pray before class at Samkhok School near BangkokSakchai Lalit/AP Photo
Victor R. Caivano/AP Photo
The 9 de Julio Boulevard is seen almost empty after the return to a strict lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 1 JulyVictor R. Caivano/AP Photo
GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP
Health personnel hold candles and balloons as they take part in a vigil honouring 54 year-old nurse Dionisia Trasvina who died of COVID-19 in Tijuana, Mexico. 2 July 2020GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP
NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP
Members of the Yanomami ethnic group wear face masks at a Special Border Platoon, where tests for COVID-19 are being carried out, in the indigenous land of Surucucu, BrazilNELSON ALMEIDA/AFP
EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP
A municipal employee takes part in a disinfection operation against COVID-19 in San Jose, Costa Rica. 2 July 2020EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP
Juan Karita/AP Photo
A sex worker sits on a bed during a demonstration of the safety precautions she is willing to take if the authorities allow her to return to her job in El Alto, BoliviaJuan Karita/AP Photo
Andre Penner/AP Photo
Delivery workers protest to demand better working conditions for those who work for app-based food delivery platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Sao Paulo, Brazil. 1 JulyAndre Penner/AP Photo
Oded Balilty/AP Photo
A Palestinian shepherd herds his flock next to the West Bank Jewish Settlement of Tomer in the Jordan Valley. 30 June 2020Oded Balilty/AP Photo
Koji Sasahara/AP Photo
People wearing face masks walk toward the entrance to Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, near Tokyo. The park has now reopened after 4 months of closure due to COVID-19. 1 JulyKoji Sasahara/AP Photo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR