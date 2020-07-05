This week in pictures: post-lockdown party in Prague; arrests in Hong Kong; Russian referendum

This week, Germany took on the EU”s rotating six-month presidency.
Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered on Prague’s Charles Bridge to celebrate the end of the Czech Republic’s coronavirus crisis with a group dinner along a gigantic table set up on the historic landmark.
In Asia, around 370 protesters were arrested in Hong Kong, including 10 for breaching a new security law, according to police.
And Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could hold power until 2036 after voters overwhelmingly backed amending the constitution in a referendum tarnished by reports of pressure on voters and other irregularities.
This is how these and other stories of the week were captured by photojournalists around the world.