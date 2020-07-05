These 24 Android apps are really good for your new tablet

The days of tablets flooding the market are gone, but that doesn’t mean that there still aren’t use-cases for them. Samsung has been driving this point home with its Tab line of devices, but there are still even more tablets to choose from. But what are you supposed to do after you get your tablet and are signed in? We have found the best apps to take advantage of the screen real estate and processing power of your tablets.



Lightroom has become one of the de-facto choices for editing photos on the go, and with a tablet, this is improved even more. Adobe packs in many different tools for you to take advantage of so that your photos turn out absolutely perfect. Free w/IAP at Google Play If you’re tired of running out of screen space on your computer or laptop, then Duet Display helps to solve that. This app turns your tablet into an extra display for your Mac or PC with “zero” lag and you can interact with your PC using the tablet’s touchscreen. $10 at Google Play It can be tough to keep track of what’s going on in the news, but with Feedly, you can customize your news to your liking. Feedly makes it easy to follow sources and blogs that you care about, regardless of whether they are tech-related or if you are following the “standard” news. Free w/IAP at Google Play The standard Twitter is fine for most, but it doesn’t offer much in the way of customizability to create a timeline you’re interested in. With Fenix 2, not only can you add multiple accounts, but you are given full control of customizing your main screen and can choose different themes. $5 at Google Play Reddit is the playground of the internet and with an app like Relay, you can now customize how you interact with it. Regardless of whether you’re just a lurker or even a moderator, you can use Relay at your leisure and customize it to your liking. Free w/IAP at Google Play Pocket is great for those who don’t have the time to read an article they found online. Simply share the article with Pocket and it will save for later, allowing you to read it at your pace without forgetting the link or accidentally closing the article out. Pocket even makes it possible for you to listen to the articles that have been shared on your list with a tap of the headphones button. Free w/IAP at Google Play Fleksy Keyboard has been around for quite some time and has seen some vast improvements. This includes the ability to create a custom keyboard while allowing you to install add-ons for a GIF keyboard, Emoji Keyboard, and even “mini-apps” easily accessible without opening another app. Free w/IAP at Google Play If you’re trying to just get reminders and notes out of your head and into another service, Google Keep is perfect. There are multiple formats for your notes, and you can even use the app as a task manager if you’re so inclined. Plus, Google includes a few different widgets so that you can keep an eye on your notes and access them with ease from the home screen. Free at Google Play With an app like Join, you’re likely a power-user, or just want to be able to remotely access your Android tablet. There are features such as clipboard sharing, SMS messaging, and the ability to receive notifications without having your device in front of you. But really, the app does so much more than one would expect and unlocks the capabilities of Android. Free w/IAP at Google Play Are you a comics buff and want a better way to read comics than just on your phone? With Comics by Comixology, you get access to more than 100,000 digital comics, and you can even save downloaded books to a microSD card for offline reading. Free at Google Play Amazon’s Kindle app has become the de-facto choice for reading your favorite books, magazines, and even comics. You can find new books directly from the app, and can even take advantage of books that include Audible narration for audio playback. Free at Google Play There are times where you get access to a book that won’t be imported into another app. With Moon+ Reader you can read those books with ease and get access to customizable visual options, along with 10 different themes and so much more. Free w/IAP at Google Play Microsoft has made strides to turn OneNote into a great note-taking application, and there is now support to write or draw notes with a stylus. This digital notebook makes jotting down your ideas a breeze and then making them available across many more devices than just your tablet. Free w/IAP at Google Play More tablets are released with stylus support, removing the need to carry a pen and notebook with you. Thanks to MyScript Nebo, you can carry your notes on the go with you, and have them sync across multiple devices with ease. Then, the notes can be converted to different formats for quickly sharing them with others. $10 at Google Play Admittedly, GoneMAD is for those who have music downloaded to a microSD card or directly to your tablet. This music player makes organization and playback easy and supports a vast amount of formats along with Chromecast support and a customizable interface. Free w/IAP at Google Play Not all videos are made equal and it’s those times where you’ll need an app like VLC to play those different formats. VLC is a full-media player, giving you access to play different file types along with syncing with network streams to watch something on your home server from your tablet. Free at Google Play Netflix is still the king of streaming services (for the time being), and the Netflix app makes it easy to catch up on your favorite shows. You can also download movies, shows, and documentaries directly to your tablet, giving you the ability to watch even if you don’t have a network connection. Free w/IAP at Google Play SketchBook by Autodesk is one of those apps that was designed with the creatives at heart. Whether you just like to doodle, or are a full-fledged artist, SketchBook gives you all the tools you need to create works of art, on the go, wherever you take your tablet. Free at Google Play Quit struggling to find what meals to make for the week and use the Allrecipes Dinner Spinner app. This app gives you access to a community of others just like you, while also providing step-by-step video instructions to make the perfect meal. You can even save a recipe then have the ingredients quickly and automatically added to your grocery list. Free w/ Ads at Google Play Gone are the days of being able to use easy passwords like “password”. There are so many different logins required for different services and they all need unique passwords, so why not use LastPass to manage them and create new ones when necessary? The app even lets you know when a password or login has been compromised so you can quickly change it to something even stronger. Free w/ IAP at Google Play Over the life of your tablet (or smartphone), chances are you end up downloading various memes, pictures, or files and don’t really realize how much space they can take up. That’s why a good file explorer is necessary and Solid Explorer gives you as much or as little power as you want. The app makes file management simple, while also including features such as file encryption or password-protected folders. Free w/ IAP at Google Play Not everyone can always be in the same room anymore, but you still want to be able to keep in touch. Text messaging can only go so far, and Google Duo helps you keep in touch with everyone simply and easily. The app is available on just about every platform you can think of, including your tablet. Plus, you can send video messages to your friends, without actually jumping on a video call with them. Free at Google Play Nobody wants to go through the day without listening to some music or podcasts, so why not get an app that allows you to do both? Spotify is a fan-favorite for streaming music with its “Discover Weekly” playlists and cross-platform availability. Start listening to some tunes on your phone and then move it over to your tablet when you want to sit on the couch with the big screen. Free w/ IAP at Google Play From finding new recipes to sharing your own, Kitchen Stories is the perfect companion for your tablet and your counter top. There are detailed video instructions for various recipes, along with a unique “measurement converter” so you can make sure that everyone is full by the end of your meal. Free w/ IAP at Google Play

