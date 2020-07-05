The strangest deferred-money sports contracts

Photo by Nury Hernandez/New York Post Archives /(c) NYP Holdings, Inc. via Getty Images

Bobby Bonilla is the poster boy for ill-considered salary deferrals, but he actually had two with the New York Mets. The first comes from his first go-round with the club. He signed a record-setting contract in 1992 that set up payments of $500K per year from 2004-2023. Because Bonilla was traded to Baltimore midway through the deal, the Orioles and Mets split the money. The famous one came when the Mets bought out Bonilla’s $5.9 million salary for 2000. They used some of the money to add Mike Hampton, and made it to the World Series, but the real motivation was to use the savings to invest more money with Bernie Madoff. Oops. As a result, Bonilla got his money 10 years later, spread over 25 years, at an 8 percent interest rate. Which means the Mets will cut a $1.19 million check every July 1 until 2035, when Bonilla will be 72 years old.