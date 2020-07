The Role of ISINs in Relation to Digital Assets By Cointelegraph

Due to growing interest from financial institutions examining how to leverage blockchain technology for security issuance, industry and regulators alike have turned their attention to assigning International Securities Identification Numbers for digital assets. This standardization is necessary in order for firms to ensure consistency, gain efficiencies, increase transparency and lower costs.

Institutional interest in digital assets has been growing. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange’s volume of (BTC) options hit a high of $40 million on May 13, 2020. The world’s largest digital currency asset manager, Grayscale, posted record-breaking capital inflow to its GBTC fund in Q1 2020, and Fidelity’s cryptocurrency services division confirmed increased interest from pension funds and family offices.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.