The Best Shows Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Snowpiercer, Palm Springs

I’m going to level with you: This week doesn’t have a lot going for it in terms of amazing TV shows and movies to watch. The pipeline is nearly empty for traditional, linear television shows, but thankfully the streaming gods are still here and willing to bless us with a number of interesting programs and movies to tide us over.

This week, we recommend watching a new animated comedy on HBO Max, a delightful new rom-com starring Andy Samberg, and a new action movie from reigning action champ Charlize Theron that defies the odds and will leave you wanting more.

If this isn’t enough and you’re looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, daily, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox, or check out the best shows and movies this month on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.





Snowpiercer

Sunday at 9/8c on TNT

If you were a fan of Bong Joon Ho’s film Snowpiercer and were eager to see TNT’s adaptation, only to be crushed by the TV version starting off as a murder mystery with the lead character turned into a homicide detective, I feel you. But the good news is that the series finally starts to live up to some of its potential starting with this week’s episode. The murder mystery has been solved, and the focus can go back to the in-train revolution and setting up the second season. You don’t need to have seen the first seven episodes to jump in, and the season finale, which will air in a few weeks, is pretty wild. This is what the show should have been all along. –Tim Surette





Mucho Mucho Amor

Wednesday on Netflix

Puerto Rico’s Walter Mercado looked to the stars to become one of the planet’s most famous astrologists, becoming a legend in Latin America and the United States. This documentary follows the flamboyant and flashy entertainer throughout his life, and boy howdy does it look like an interesting life. He’s like Siegfried and Roy and Liberace in one, without any tigers or pianos. –Tim Surette





Close Enough

Thursday on HBO Max

Close Enough is a surreal animated comedy from J.G. Quintel, the creator of Regular Show. It follows a married couple in their 30s, their young daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates who all live together on the east side of Los Angeles. As they juggle work and kids and attempt to reach their dreams (what else do you do in L.A.?), they must also avoid time-traveling snails, stripper clowns, and murderous mannequins, which means this show is exceptionally weird and also the perfect respite from the real world that is currently collapsing outside your window as you read this.





Palm Springs

Friday on Hulu

This romantic comedy asks, “What if Groundhog Day but with two people?” Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti star as two attendees at a desert wedding in Palm Springs who, through various circumstances, find themselves trapped in a time loop, cursed to live the same day over and over and over again. But hey, at least they’re not alone! Palm Springs, which debuted at Sundance earlier this year, back before we were all stuck in our own versions of a time loop, features a supporting cast full of familiar faces — J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, and Peter Gallagher. But the film works because Samberg and Milioti have great chemistry, and Milioti gets to have more fun than we’re used to seeing her have.





The Old Guard

Friday on Netflix

Charlie Theron adds another action film to her resumé with The Old Guard, an excellent adaptation of the graphic novel series of the same name. She stars as Andy, the leader of an ancient team of immortal mercenaries who’ve been saving the mortal world for centuries. Just as another immortal awakens, the team find themselves on the run from those who’d like to steal the secrets of their immortality for financial gain. It’s not your typical action movie, as its best bits happen to be the parts in which everyone is talking, and it ends on a note that will have you desperate for a sequel.

Stop searching, start watching! TV Guide’s Watch This Now! page has even more TV recommendations.