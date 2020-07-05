Teresa Giudice Gets Rid of Marital Bed Amid Lavish Home Makeover: See the Before & After Pics!

“All my furniture is there,” he continued. “I have the two huge sofas and the two huge ottomans in the great room, and then we have some additional furniture in the foyer.”

Through Jimmy, who has also worked with Bravo stars Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Lisa Vanderpump, Teresa has been able to freshen up her foyer, great room and dining room.

Although Jimmy noted that the work has been “put on hold,” he’ll tackle Teresa’s bedroom in the near future.

“We started that a little bit, but it’s on pause. We’ll start it back up again when this is all over,” Jimmy said in regard to the coronavirus pandemic. “We’ll go back in the house when we can and put in my custom furniture, and I picked chandeliers, cocktail tables, rugs, artwork, these huge lamps I want to put all over the place and we’re going to incorporate a grand piano. We have beds, but no one is allowed in the house right now. But Teresa is always like, when is my furniture coming?”