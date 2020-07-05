TD Jakes Buys His Daughter $4M Mansion Near The Kardashians!! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Televangelist and popular Text pastor T.D. Jakes just bought his daughter a new $4 million mansion in Calabassas – MTO News has learned – right down the street from the Kardashians.

The home is 10,000 square feet and has 9 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR