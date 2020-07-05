TD Jakes Buys His Daughter $4M Mansion Near The Kardashians!! (Pics)

Televangelist and popular Text pastor T.D. Jakes just bought his daughter a new $4 million mansion in Calabassas – MTO News has learned – right down the street from the Kardashians.

The home is 10,000 square feet and has 9 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

TD Jakes has a devout audience of millions who donate millions to TD Jakes and his church ministries. TD Jakeses also has a vast empire of books, films, and televised sermons, all broadcast from his home base at the Potter’s House megachurch in Dallas.

TD Jakes is one of the most recognizable faces of modern Christianity, and also one o the richest.

Well according to a new report, TD Jakes used his wealth to buy daughter Sarah Jakes Roberts, now in her early 30s, aa new mansion.

Sarah works with her dad and is a gifted speaker frequently appears on TV — everywhere from “The Dr. Phil Show” to “The Today Show.”

She had a rocky adolescence and young adult life – she had her first child at age 14, she had a failed marriage to former NFL linebacker Robert Henson, and even contemplated suicide.

Here’s a description of her new home:

The Mediterranean-style mansion contains nearly 10,000 square feet of living space on a sprawling 10-acre lot, though a substantial portion of that land is unusable hillside. Built in 2004, the mostly symmetrical Venetian villa has lushly landscaped front and rear yards, a large swimming pool and garaging for four automobiles. Guests will be awed by the home’s cavernous foyer, which was clearly built to impress with a double staircase, oversized chandelier and marble floors. Just beyond, the formal dining room offers seating for 10 and walls painted an unusual but not unattractive shade of deep violet. A spacious chef’s kitchen features all the requisite high-end appliances, plus a marble-topped island and built-in desk. The kitchen opens to the family room and adjoining breakfast nook, which offer views of the gardens and are warmed by a stone fireplace.

Here’s a video of Sarah: