Financial Times:
Sources: amid India-China tensions, Zomato is unable to access $100M of the $150M it secured from Ant Financial in January as the government reviews the funding — Indian food delivery start-up unable to access $100m of investment from Ant Financial,nbsp; — The $3bn Indian food delivery start …
Sources: amid India-China tensions, Zomato is unable to access $100M of the $150M it secured from Ant Financial in January as the government reviews the funding (Financial Times)
Financial Times: