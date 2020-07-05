So’ton 1 – 0 Man City

Manchester City crashed to a third successive away Premier League defeat as Che Adams’ first Southampton goal secured a hard-fought 1-0 win at St Mary’s.

It is the first time Pep Guardiola has lost three consecutive away league games in his managerial career with the goal scored on 16 minutes when Stuart Armstrong dispossessed Oleksandr Zinchenko and Adams lobbed the stranded Ederson from 35 yards.

City missed a host of chances to level with Fernandinho striking the post as Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and his two centre-backs, Jack Stephens and Jan Bednarek, produced inspired performances to preserve their slender lead.

The result moves Southampton up to 13th in the table while City remain on 66 points in second place, 23 points off champions Liverpool.

Full match report to follow…

What’s next?

Southampton travel to face Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday (kick-off: 6pm) while Manchester City host Newcastle a day earlier at the Etihad Stadium, also at 6pm.