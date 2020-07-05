Smart Vending Machine Maker Popcom Crowdfunds $1.3M By Cointelegraph

Smart Vending Machine Maker Popcom Crowdfunds $1.3M
Smart vending start-up Popcom raised millions to bring more of their vending machines as the demand for more contact-less retail solutions rises.
Popcom, led by Dawn Dickson and one of the few Black women-owned blockchain companies, crowdfunded $1.3 million in its latest funding round, according to Black Enterprise. So far, the company has raised a total of $2.3 million with the majority of investments done through Regulated CF security token offerings.
