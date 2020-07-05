Six reasons Cam Newton may not start for Patriots

Cam Newton signed with New England earlier this week, giving Patriots fans hope that post-Tom Brady their team will continue to dominate the AFC East. But Newton, a -year vet, is far from a lock to start for the Patriots. Here’s why:

Low-guarantee deal

Newton received a one-year deal with just $550K in guarantees (tied for 57th among quarterbacks) on a $1.05 million base. That does not read like a contract that would be given to a surefire starter. While it seems likely that Newton will receive every opportunity to beat out Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the starting job — he probably would not have signed there if that were not the case — the measly terms of his deal clearly mean the Patriots do not view him as a lock to start.

New England’s confidence in Stidham

The Patriots have more confidence in the 2019 fourth-rounder than many seem willing to believe. It is telling that the only move New England made at quarterback through the first few months of the offseason was signing veteran backup Brian Hoyer. The Patriots ignored the position in the draft and the trade market. One AFC East head coach supported the claim that Stidham — who threw for only 48 TDs in college — is Belichick’s man.

And don’t underestimate the value of Stidham having spent a year-plus in the Patriots’ program. Because of the coronavirus, Newton has not had any time in person with the Patriots. Training camp might start later than we think because of COVID-19, giving Stidham an edge.

Newton’s short-but-ineffective start to 2019

Because a foot injury ended his season early, Newton only started two games in 2019 for Carolina. But in those appearances, he looked far removed from how he played in his prime. Over 89 pass attempts, Newton failed to throw a touchdown pass and accumulated just 572 yards passing, a mere 6.4 per attempt. More alarmingly, his rushing impact was non-existent, as he ran for -2 yards on five carries.

This sample size is small to draw definitive conclusions — especially if Newton was battling injury during his time on the field. But what makes the poor two-game stretch worrisome is that it continued Newton’s struggles to close 2018.

Going back to 2018, over his past five games, Newton has thrown for two touchdowns, seven interceptions, 6.3 yards per attempt and posted a 66.7 passer rating — well below the league average. In that stretch, the Panthers were 0-5 and scored just 16.6 points per game (offensive points only).