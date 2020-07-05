Seth Lugo isn’t afraid of coronavirus: ‘You don’t live in fear’

While many Major League Baseball players have opted out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus fears, Seth Lugo doesn’t seem to be the slightest bit worried.

The New York Mets pitcher, who has a recently born child, said he lives his life to play baseball, according to the New York Post, and that he’s not going to let COVID-19 prevent him from playing the game he loves:

“I personally have the belief you don’t live in fear. I’m not focused on that. I’m focused on executing pitches and doing my job to the best of my ability. That’s my No. 1 concern. “We have a responsibility to do what’s been told to us. We’ve had meetings on protocols and safe ways to do stuff. As long as we abide by that stuff, I’m very confident it will be safe.”

Lugo, 30, went 7-4 last season with a 2.70 ERA and 104 strikeouts — one of his best seasons to date.

After MLB’s first round of coronavirus testing, it was announced that 31 players tested positive for the virus. That alone has made many players consider their options for the 2020 campaign, and some already have opted out.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price, Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake and Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond are among some of the most notable players to announce they won’t be competing in 2020.

That’s not all, either. MLB’s biggest star, Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout, is considering opting out because he and his wife Jessica are expecting their first child to be born in August. The three-time MVP doesn’t want to risk getting his wife or child sick and is uncomfortable returning to the field with the rising number of coronavirus cases in many states.

Trout also has been in contact with various players around the league, and all are thinking the same thing he is: “Is this gonna work?”