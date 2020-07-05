Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 680,000 By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Ambulances queue outside the I.I. Dzhanelidze Research Institute of Emergency Medicine amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Saint Petersburg

MOSCOW () – Russia on Sunday reported 6,736 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the nationwide tally to 681,251.

The authorities said that 134 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 10,161.

