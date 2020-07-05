Home World News Rockies star on love of game, coronavirus, feud with front office and...

Rockies star on love of game, coronavirus, feud with front office and expections for 60-game season

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado was back on the Coors Field diamond on Saturday afternoon, scooping grounders and making throws to first with the flash that has made earned him seven consecutive Gold Glove awards.

Sunday morning, Arenado talked about his love of the game, expectations for the Rockies’ 60-game season, that trade controversy with general manager Jeff Bridich, his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic, and much more:

Question: How has the coronavirus pandemic and away from the game changed your appreciation of Rockies baseball?

Arenado: “Well, I guess when you get caught in a routine you just tend to think things will fall in place, and obviously they do not. This has been a big eye-opener for me. What I appreciate is my family, (the) people closest to me. And, obviously, baseball. I love to do it and it’s something I feel I try not to take it for granted.”

“But this has changed my (perspective), especially because it makes me appreciate being on the field, and I would like to do it for a very long if I can. I would love to have a career like (Adrian) Beltre, (Todd) Helton, (Matt) Holliday. God willing, my body holds up, but I would like to do this for a long . Because when it’s over, it’s over. I guess this has been a taste of retirement and it’s not very good. I don’t like it.”

Q: Do you like the Rockies’ chances in a 60-game sprint of a season?

Arenado: “I do I think every team has confidence it can do it. What we need is confidence, especially after last year. It won’t be easy by any means because there’s a lot of teams that have gotten good and it will be tough — especially being in the West, facing teams we usually never face. But I do believe guys have something to prove.”

Q: You looked like you were having fun on the field Saturday. What were some of the things that you missed being away from the game?

Arenado: “I miss talking to the guys, working with everyone. Seeing (Trevor) Story at shortstop. I missed being in a stadium like this. It feels good; it’s refreshing and energizing.”

Q: What kind of shape are you in as summer camp begins?

Arenado: I’m in game-ready shape. My weight is a little down — 209ish. It’s the first ever being home in summer and working out, so I was just burning a lot (of calories). I would like to get to 215-217 pounds when games start. But have to do it the right way, without feeling sluggish.

