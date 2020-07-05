Rivera working with Snyder on new name for Washington

The NFL’s Washington team might finally be changing its name after years of criticism that it is offensive.

The Washington team owned by Dan Snyder announced Friday it plans to do a thorough review of the term “Redskins,” and he’s collaborating with head coach Ron Rivera on new team names.

“If we get it done in time for the season, it would be awesome,” Rivera told the Washington Post in an interview on Saturday.

“We came up with a couple of names — two of them I really like.”

Rivera’s words are almost identical to what ESPN’s Adam Schefter originally reported, stating Washington will have a new name before the 2020 season: “Change is coming to Washington, and I do not expect that team to be called the Redskins this season.”

Many people already are taking their guesses as to what Washington will call themselves if they change the name, and quarterback Dwayne Haskins supported the idea of calling the team the “Redtails,” which has been widely popular among fans.

While “Redtails” is popular, it isn’t included on the list of odds released by BetOnline.ag to be Washington’s new team name … but some other interesting choices were on there like the “Jeffersons” and “Roosevelts.”

Washington changed its name from the Braves to Redskins in 1933 and has been the subject of protests by Native-American groups and others for the past 40 years. Snyder has for years refused a name change despite several different court battles.

A 2019 poll of Native Americans showed that a majority found the team name offensive, according to USA Today, but Snyder originally claimed he’d “never” change the name.

Before announcing a thorough review of the team name, Washington recently removed a statue dedicated to its former owner, George Preston Marshall, at RFK Stadium and cited his racist policies of not signing black players for decades.

The team played at RFK Stadium from 1961 to 1996.