Revisiting the biggest spring training battle for every MLB team

With the delay in the MLB season, the status of some of the most heated spring training position battles has changed. Here’s a look at the biggest position battle for each team going into summer camp.
Arizona had more capable hitters than at-bats available heading into the season, but the addition of the designated hitter solves that problem slightly. The main contenders for the spot are now minor league veteran Kevin Cron and corner infielder Jake Lamb. Both have shown impressive power streaks during their careers, but neither is a sure thing entering the season.
Atlanta’s fifth starter situation is even less clear than it was entering the year. Felix Hernandez got off to a great start in the spring, but he struggled in recent seasons with Seattle. Sean Newcomb might be better suited for the bullpen, while top prospects Kyle Wright and Bryse Wilson are unproven but show major upside.
Does a team that’s expected to be as bad as the Orioles really need a closer? Regardless, the main candidates currently are Mychal Givens and Hunter Harvey. Givens is experienced in the role, but Harvey shows upside after dominating in the majors late last season.
Boston’s starting rotation was a mess even before Chris Sale was lost for the season to Tommy John surgery. The delay has allowed Collin McHugh time to rehab his own arm injury, but the fifth starter spot still seems unsettled between Ryan Weber, Brian Johnson and prospect Tanner Houck.
The Cubs have one of the most interesting position battles in camp, with former Indians starter Jason Kipnis battling former first-round pick Nico Hoerner and utiityman David Bote. Hoerner might get the benefit of the doubt since he has the most long-term potential, but he lacks the power to be a true impact player offensively.
There’s not much debate that former first-round pick Nick Madrigal is the future at second base. He resembles Dustin Pedroia and Jose Altuve with his size and skill set, but it remains to be seen if he’s ready. Fellow prospect Danny Mendick and utilityman Leury Garcia are the alternatives.
The addition of the designated hitter really works in Cincinnati’s favor with more outfielders than spots. Jesse Winker is the logical choice to shift over to the DH spot, but 2019 breakout hitter Aristides Aquino still has a shot. Veteran Matt Davidson has two 20 home runs seasons under his belt, so he also can’t be ruled out as a contributor.
Even after trading Corey Kluber during the offseason, the starting rotation remains one of Cleveland’s strengths. The team still has a tough choice with the fifth starter spot with a bevy of candidates: Zach Plesac, Adam Plutko, Jefry Rodriguez, Logan Allen and top prospect Triston McKenzie.
Even with Ian Desmond opting out of the season, Colorado’s left field situation remains hotly contested. Raimel Tapia had leadoff man skills, while 2019 breakout hitter Sam Hilliard has sneaky 30/30 upside. Colorado seems to be in a good situation with either scenario.
Detroit brought in several veteran pitchers this season to keep the rotation seats warm for its top prospects. With the season starting late, it will be interesting to see what direction the organization goes in for 2020. Daniel Norris and Zack Godley are the top candidates for the fifth starter job, but prospects Casey Mize, Matt Manning and Tarik Skubal could challenge them.
The season delay bought time for Justin Verlander to get ready, but the fifth starter spot remains up for grabs. Josh James could bring his elite fastball to the starting rotation if he can beat out veteran Austin Pruitt and lefty Framber Valdez.
The Royals really liked what they saw from minor league veteran Ryan McBroom late season season, while Ryan O’Hearn faltered in his sophomore season. Both could find at-bats if they have strong camps, but they’re both fighting to be the starting first baseman.
Right field could be the Jo Adell show if the top prospect performs in camp as hoped. If Adell fails, the Angels do have viable backup plans with Brian Goodwin and utilityman David Fletcher.
Gavin Lux is one of the game’s best position prospects, producing an OPS above 1.000 in the minors last season. He looks like the favorite at second base but will have to earn the job in a shortened season. The competition is stiff with Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez.
Miami has two outfield spots set with veterans Corey Dickerson and Jonathan Villar, but right field is wide open. Lewis Brinson, Harold Ramirez and Matt Joyce are the most prominent competitors, with Garrett Cooper likely getting most of the work at designated hitter. The Marlins would like nothing more than for Brinson, a former top prospect, to play well enough to win the job. Outfield prospect Monte Harrison could also add to the competition.
Pitching depth is one of Milwaukee’s strengths and provides a major competition at the back of the rotation. Former Padre Eric Lauer has an excellent opportunity, but homegrown pitchers Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes also show huge upside. With shortened starts at the beginning of the season, all three pitchers could get early-season opportunities.
The delayed season has given veteran Rich Hill a chance to rehab from an elbow injury. He looks like the favorite for the fifth starter job if he’s healthy, but Randy Dobnak showed worthy of consideration late season season. Devin Smeltzer also has a shot.
The addition of the designated hitter really works in the Mets favor with several extra hitters who are better at the plate than in the field. Yoenis Cespedes’ health status is unclear, but he’s at least a possibility to be the DH. In addition, Dominic Smith and Matt Adams are proven hitters who could handle that spot.
The Yankees didn’t expect to have Aaron Hicks ready at the start of the season, but the delay has allowed him to rehab and likely man center field. That leaves a glut of outfielders for left field, assuming Aaron Judge is recovered from his rib injury. Brett Gardner, Mike Tauchman, Miguel Andujar and Clint Frazier are all capable in what could be a fluid situation all season.
Oakland opened spring training with a heated competition at second base, and nothing has changed. Franklin Barreto is the likely favorite, but Tony Kemp, Chad Pinder and Sheldon Neuse are also competitors.
The Phils are likely relieved to have Andrew McCutchen’s surgically repaired knee healthy, but center field remains an open question while the corners are filled by McCutchen and Bryce Harper. Adam Haseley is currently the favorite, but Scott Kingery could slide to the outfield or speedy Roman Quinn could get a look.
Pittsburgh is in transition at catcher and doesn’t have much offensive upside at the position. Jacob Stallings, Luke Maile and John Ryan Murphy have each proved capable with the glove, so the streakiest hitter in July might get the starting nod.
San Diego routinely rested its starters and used six-man rotations last season. It’s unclear if the Padres will use that same plan in 2020, but they have the horses to make it work. The delay in the season creates a real possibility that top prospect MacKenzie Gore will emerge in the rotation. Cal Quantrill and Zach Davies are also among the group of prospective starters.
The Giants would probably prefer that young Mauricio Dubon win the second base job after the team acquired him last year, but he has veteran competition in Wilmer Flores and Yolmer Sanchez. Each player presents a differing skill set that should help new manager Gabe Kapler.
The Mariners had a lot of turnover in the closer spot last season, and that might continue into 2020. Newcomer Yoshihisa Hirano is an intriguing option, though Matt Magill pitched well in the role last season. Former Cub Carl Edwards Jr. has an intriguing arm if he can rebound from last season’s struggles.
Giovanny Gallegos had a dominant 2019 season, which made him appear to be the favorite to close in 2019 with Jordan Hicks injured. However, Andrew Miller has experience in the role, and Ryan Helsley threw heat when he was in the majors last season. Hicks is the X-factor, as he could return from Tommy John surgery later this season.
The Rays surprisingly traded last year’s closer, Emilio Pagan, in the offseason, opening the door for the remaining contenders in the team’s deep pen. Nick Anderson was nearly unhittable after the team acquired him from Miami last season, and Diego Castillo and Jose Alvarado also have experience closing for the team.
Ronald Guzman’s disappointing development has left first base as a question mark for the Rangers. Nick Solak could get some playing time there in his utility role, while Todd Frazier and Greg Bird also stand as camp competition.
The sport was blown away by Nate Pearson in the spring, and the season delay could give him a better shot to break camp as the fifth starter. If the Jays play the situation more conservatively, Trent Thornton and Shun Yamaguchi are the other top candidates for the job.
Sean Doolittle spent most of last season as Washington’s closer, but Daniel Hudson filled in late in the year when Doolittle wore down. Both have a chance to close games for the Nats in 2020, along with the addition of former Astros setup man Will Harris.