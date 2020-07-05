Revisiting the biggest spring training battle for every MLB team

Sam Navarro / USA Today Sports Images

Miami has two outfield spots set with veterans Corey Dickerson and Jonathan Villar, but right field is wide open. Lewis Brinson, Harold Ramirez and Matt Joyce are the most prominent competitors, with Garrett Cooper likely getting most of the work at designated hitter. The Marlins would like nothing more than for Brinson, a former top prospect, to play well enough to win the job. Outfield prospect Monte Harrison could also add to the competition.