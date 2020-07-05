Report: Devin Booker emerging as possible trade target for Knicks

Devin Booker is Phoenix’s franchise player, but one team may be lurking as a potential landing spot if he ever starts to sour on the team.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Suns guard is the New York Knicks’ trade target “to watch out for most” ever since the hiring of Leon Rose as team president. Berman adds that recent rumblings are Booker, a former Rose client, could grow tired of the constant losing in Phoenix. The 23-year-old also attended the University of Kentucky, making him close with new Knicks front office hire William Wesley.

Booker, a 2020 NBA All-Star, agreed to a lucrative extension with the Suns two summers ago that will keep him under contract through the 2023-24 season. Thus, a move to the Knicks or elsewhere in the near future would have to come via trade. Phoenix has yet to even win 25 games in a season since the fourth-year guard Booker arrived though, so a trade request is not impossible.

While Booker is far from the only former client to be linked to the Knicks since the team’s hiring of Rose, he could very well be the biggest fish yet.