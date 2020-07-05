Realme Narzo 10 Review: Realme Narzo 10 Review: Realme Narzo 10 Review & Rating

Like almost every other brand in the space, Realme has multiple offerings in the budget category of devices. The company has added one more smartphone with the launch of Narzo 10 smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 11,999. The smartphone comes in two two colour variants: That White and That Green. We reviewed the That Green variant of the budget smartphone and here are our thoughts on whether you should go for this device or not.

Realme Narzo 10: Design

Realme Narzo 10 weighs about 200 gms and fits in comfortably within the grip. The phone comes in a very durable, sturdy build. There is a 48MP AI quad-camera setup at the back which juts out a little from the body by about some millimetres. Due to the rear camera placement protruding a little at the back, the phone cannot lie perfectly flat on flat surfaces like a table but it doesn’t slip also.

The back is completely flat, in a matte finish, with a unique texture and without any external patterns. It does register fingerprints and isn’t smudge-free. There are very thin bezels on all the sides of the screen except the bottom one. At the top, lie the 16MP front camera and the earpiece inside a notch.

On the right edge, a power button is present while on the left, there is a dual hybrid SIM slot with a dedicated microSD card slot and the volume buttons.

The top edge is free from any buttons while the bottom edge proliferates with a 3.5mm headphone jack, two very small holes for microphone input, a USB Type-C port and four small capsule-shaped speaker vents.

All the physical buttons come very securely wedged in the phone body and do not shift even a little when pressed sideways.





Realme Narzo 10: Display

Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch screen with 1600×720 HD+ resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8%. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Dark Mode and Eye Comfort mode, both are there. You can choose between a notched display and a fullscreen one for the apps on the phone. The icon scheme is neat and they are well-spaced.

We found the screen brightness to be lacking under bright sunlight and even when it was jacked up to full, it is insufficient. The screen brightness, when indoors, is optimum. The Auto Brightness feature works well but for the detail-oriented users, the brightness bar doesn’t show an increase/decrease in a fluid manner.

Realme Narzo 10: Performance

This is a 4GB RAM (LPDDR4x) phone with 128GB of native storage that can be upped to 256GB maximum. Realme has equipped this phone with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor with Mali-G52 GPU.

Initially, when we started using the phone, there were several glitches that we found while navigating through the apps. Even after the system update, some of those glitches remained like the screen freezing during a WhatsApp voice call. Some apps took more than 2 seconds to open. While app loading time is not that big an issue for a light user, screen freezing is. It kept on appearing in WhatsApp calls; the icons for accepting and declining the calls became unresponsive and stayed that way until the call was disconnected. Curiously, the red button to cancel an ongoing call stayed responsive. As we used the device more, the app loading time improved and the switching between the apps got faster too.

There are some Realme app suites that come preinstalled with the phone like App Market, Hot Apps, Hot Games etc that can’t be removed.

The security features like face unlock and fingerprint recognition work fine. Face unlock takes just about a second to unlock the device while the fingerprint reader isn’t that efficient which we found out later during our time with the device. In the beginning, it unlocked the phone in a second but later it took multiple tries to unlock Realme Narzo 10. There is a screen brightness optimisation feature to help unlock the phone in dim environments and it works fine as long as there is no pitch dark.

Gaming on Narzo 10 is one feature that Realme has been ballyhooing about and it is not that far off the mark. Gaming is reasonably good on this phone and for a budget phone, it does manage to run GPU-intensive titles with minimal lag and frame rate fluctuations. But you can’t play games like Call of Duty: Mobile at high settings on this device because it won’t let you as the graphic quality setting maxes out at low while there are no options for high frame rate. The smartphone back starts getting warm after 5-6 COD Mobile matches but it doesn’t heat up so as to cause problems holding the device. Overall, gaming on this phone was a nice experience.

On Geekbench5, the phone got 383 in single-core score and 1339 in multi-core score.

Realme Narzo 10: Camera

Realme Narzo features a 48MP quad-camera setup at the rear (48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP) and a 16MP front camera. Let’s begin with the daytime snaps. The rear camera takes clear and sharp pictures when outdoors, be it in sunny or cloudy weather. The details are preserved in the photos, with a slight hint of grain and sometimes smudginess in very distant objects (more than 10 metres away).

The selfie camera is also pretty efficient during the day, snapping pics with detail and clarity. The portrait mode blurs the background effectively, separating the face contours from the background very finely. The skin tone comes out a little brightened, and the portrait mode also smoothes out the lines and wrinkles on the face, which some may like while others dislike.

The rear camera performance at night is just about average, especially if you try to zoom out and take snaps. Upon zooming out, grain sets in, the colours in the image distort and no sharpness is retained in the image. Without zoom, the photos are clear enough but the distant objects come out hazy and lack detail.

The macro lens was able to take some clear and fine shots, even in less lighting. On the contrary, the Ultra-Macro setting doesn’t help much as the lens takes a long time to focus on the object and also, the image lacks fineness.

The front camera at night takes mostly clear shots in well-lit surroundings. In dark conditions, the images come out to be slightly grainy.

Realme Narzo 10: Battery

An 18W adapter comes bundled with the phone. The smartphone charged from 0 to 40% within a span of 40 minutes and took close to one and a half hours (90 minutes) for a complete charge. During charging, the smartphone back gets slightly warm.



This is a phone with a 5000mAh battery and which means that light and medium smartphone users need not have any tension regarding the battery drainage. The phone battery can stretch for a day and a half if you do these activities on Realme Narzo 10 — watch video content for about 1-2 hours, play games for 1-2 hours, check social media feeds multiple times during the day, listen to some music for 1-2 hours and do some other light tasks like send emails etc. Those of you who use it more than that can also rest assured the battery would last for at least one day even on heavy usage. There is one caveat though, mingled with all the praise about the battery life: When about 20% of battery power is left, the drainage is unexpectedly fast and if you don’t turn on the power saving mode, the phone shuts down by itself real quick.

Verdict

Realme Narzo 10 is a mixed bag. While there are strong points in its favour like sturdy design, long battery life and lag-free gaming, there are some issues plaguing it too; issues that can’t be ignored. The price point is certainly aggressive but the camera performance at night, a fingerprint reader that’s slow to respond and a buggy UI leave much to be desired may just go against the phone for some buyers. Go for this if you want a budget durable phone under Rs 15,000 with a long battery life that games well.