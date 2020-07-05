Rapper Plies’ Car Is Shot Up In Atlanta!! (Graphic Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Two people were shot on Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta early Sunday morning, and MTO News has learned that during that shooting, rapper Plies car was hit with bullets.

Luckily Plies was not hit. Plies, real name Algernod Lanier Washington, is a platinum selling rapper.

