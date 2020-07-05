QUIZ: England vs West Indies through the years – test your knowledge | Cricket News





England celebrate beating West Indies in the Jamaica Test in 1990 – their sole win on that tour

One of cricket’s greatest rivalries is about to resume as England welcome West Indies for a three-Test series.

But how much do you know about previous battles between the sides? Take on Benedict Bermange’s quiz below to find out and let us know how you get on through Twitter @SkyCricket

England and West Indies begin this summer’s behind-closed-doors series on Wednesday, with live coverage of the first Test starting at 10.30am on Cricket and Main Event.

Both sets of players will wear the Black Lives Matter logo on their shirts, while the series has been named #raisethebat as a tribute to those on the frontline who have helped during the coronavirus pandemic.

