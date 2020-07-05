Pregnant woman murdered in home invasion on KZN farm

A pregnant KZN mother was brutally murdered in a home invasion on Saturday.

Three men, armed with knives, stormed her home, subdued her husband, and then took her children to the room and her to the bathroom.

In the bathroom, one of the assailants slit her throat.

A pregnant KwaZulu-Natal woman had her throat slit during a home invasion at her farm in Weenen, KwaZulu-Natal, this weekend, police said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Weenen SAPS were investigating a case of murder after three men stormed the home at around 19:00 on Saturday.

“At knife point they demanded cash. They allegedly fought with the husband while they took the kids into one of the rooms while the wife was taken to the bathroom. The 26-year-old woman was found inside the bathroom with her throat slit,” said Gwala.

Gwala added: “She was certified dead at the scene. Nothing was taken from the house. The matter is receiving immediate attention.”

The three men, all wearing face masks, reportedly gained entry through the kitchen door, which was not locked at the , the Ladysmith Herald reported.

The publication said the assailants found the husband in the kitchen and pointed a knife at him, demanding money.

Following a struggle between the men and the husband, the children were taken to the room and the pregnant mother to the bathroom, according to the publication.

The men reportedly fled empty-handed, while the children, aged four and eight, were unharmed.

Chris Pappas, DA spokesperson on agriculture and rural development in KZN, told the community paper that he was appalled by the brutal murder, especially because of the tragic loss of an unborn, innocent child.

He said the brutality of farm attacks left the farming and rural communities vulnerable.